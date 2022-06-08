- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson Q4 sales SEK 1,780 million vs. estimate SEK 1,718 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK -10 million vs. estimate SEK -35 million
- • Q4 EBIT margin -0.6%
- • Q4 net income SEK -16 million vs. estimate SEK -45 million
- • Sales in May increased by 3% to 630 MSEK (610), an organic increase of 2% and an increase of 1% in comparable units
- • Decision to discontinue the remaining operations in the United Kingdom. The cost of the closure, which will be charged to the financial year 2022/23, amounts to approximately 35 MSEK
