

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) on Wednesday reported underlying profit before tax of 33.1 million pounds for the first six-month period, up from 27.2 million pounds in the comparable period last year, supported by a 11% higher revenue.



Chemring Group provides a range of advanced technology products and services to the aerospace, defence and security markets.



Statutory profit before ax was 28.9 million pounds.



Underlying EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the first half of 2022 rose to 42.8 million pounds from 37.6 million pounds last year.



Underlying profit after tax was $30.2 million pounds or 10.5p per share and statutory profit after tax stood at 26.5 million pounds or 9.2p per share.



Revenue for the period increased 11% to 220.4 million pounds from 198.5 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company has proposed an interim dividend of 1.9p per share, an increase of 19% from last year.



Looking forward, Chemring kept its 2022 guidance intact. About 85% of its expected second-half revenue is in the order book as at 30 April 2022 or has been delivered to date, the company added.







