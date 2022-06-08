Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2022 | 12:40
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imagine a World Free of Plastic: Corona Cleans Up Beaches Around the World

Corona creates a powerful global visual made from plastic diverted from our oceans

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on World Oceans Day, Corona, an AB InBev global brand, brings its industry-leading net zero plastic footprint* standing to life with an arresting visual installation. The brand unveiled a written letter created from ocean bound plastic with the unifying message, "Imagine a World Free of Plastic" to illustrate the global scale of the ongoing environmental crisis. The plastic used in the exhibit is made from materials pulled from global beach clean-ups conducted by Corona and its partners.