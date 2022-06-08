Anzeige
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
08.06.22
17:36 Uhr
2,160 Euro
-0,037
-1,68 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1472,16617:52
2,1512,16017:52
08.06.2022 | 12:40
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 08-Jun-2022 / 12:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 01 Jun 2022 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                3.05 %           0.63 %    3.68 %              1785205853 
 
 Previous             0.78 %           3.21 %    3.99 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000        0    54390607      0 %     3.05 % 
 
 US8990451085        0       0      0 %   0.00001 % 
 
 Total          54390607            3.05 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion     Voting rights Voting rights in 
                date           period                absolute        % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to   N/A           N/A                  9921603      0.56 % 
 recall) 
 
                            Total                 9921603      0.56 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of      Expiration or     Exercise or conversion Cash or physical     Voting rights Voting rights 
 instrument    maturity date     period         settlement           absolute      in % 
 
 Contract for   N/A          N/A          Cash              1384358     0.08 % 
 Difference 
 
                                Total              1384358     0.08 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
                     % of voting rights (if    % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                   at least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or  least 5% or more) 
                                              more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                      %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC             %                 %          % 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                  %                 %          % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                     %                 %          % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                      %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                   %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,            %                 %          % 
 National Association 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management               %                 %          % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia            %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,            %                 %          % 
 National Association 
 
 SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada              %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                  %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.                 %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Life Limited                    %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)             %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management               %                 %          % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland              %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock UK Holdco Limited                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG            %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)             %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Fund Managers Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland            %                 %          % 
 AG 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland            %                 %          % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit               %                 %          % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 06 Jun 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  166977 
EQS News ID:  1371093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2022 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
