

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 35% at $0.1531 Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is up over 29% at $2.29 Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is up over 22% at $2.80 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is up over 18% at $56.21 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 7% at $30.20 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 7% at $0.6355 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is up over 6% at $62.77 EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is up over 6% at $11.21 BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is up over 5% at $2.42



In the Red



AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is down over 18% at $9.83 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is down over 14% at $4.44 Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is down over 9% at $1.97 Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is down over 6% at $3.55







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de