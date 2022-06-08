Optimizing the performance of solar panels often comes down to ensuring their cleanliness. The level and type of soiling, the local weather, and the cleaning method can all influence the extent of energy loss. During last year, ChemiTek, in partnership with O&M companies and PV asset managers, has developed a range of products to solve specific soiling challenges facing the solar industry - and recent testing has yielded impressive results.Over the past six months, Portugal-based ChemiTek has tested a number of antistatic and hydrophobic coatings that can be applied to solar modules. The coatings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...