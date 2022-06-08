Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 June 2022. ISIN: DK0061294634 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Sustainable World -------------------------------------------------------- New name: Investin Sustainable World - KL -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: INISWO -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 205285 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66