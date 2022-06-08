- (PLX AI) - Campbell Soup Q3 revenue USD 2,130 million vs. estimate USD 2,050 million.
- • Q3 EBIT USD 294 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 0-1%, up from -2/0% previously
- • Outlook FY organic growth 1-2%, up from -1% to +1% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.75-2.85 (unchanged)
- • CEO says: we had a strong recovery across the business in the quarter with high-single-digit sales growth driven by sustained consumer demand for our brands and significantly improved supply
- • Says improved supply chain execution along with inflation-driven pricing began to mitigate the margin pressure
