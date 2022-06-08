

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday it is set to unveil the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia that will live up to its powerful and legendary namesake, with a head-turning new look, luxurious comfort, impressive technology and the perfect blend of performance and efficiency.



Coupled with Toyota's long-lasting quality, durability and reliability, the three-row SUV will compete in the large-size SUV segment when it hits dealerships at the end of the summer 2022 with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) starting at $58,300.



The third-generation Sequoia is completely redesigned and worthy of the 'all-new SUV' description. All 2023 Sequoia will feature the powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, this exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque with a maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs., a 28 percent increase over the previous generation model.



The i-FORCE MAX is a cleverly engineered powertrain featuring a unique motor generator within the bell housing between the twin-turbo engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission.



The SUV will be assembled in the U.S. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas in San Antonio.







