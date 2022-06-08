Anzeige
D-ID Launches Corporate-Training Solution, Harnessing AI and Digital Human Technology to Revolutionize the Post-Pandemic Workplace

Highly personalizable corporate training and development technology using synthetic media to enhance employee connection and engagement

D-ID introduces first platform to offer a choice of unlimited virtual instructors

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID, the world leader in AI-driven creative media, today unveiled the first new corporate training solution that enables companies to create engaging video content featuring an unlimited choice of virtual human instructors. Companies can create corporate training and internal communications videos in just seconds, using a single image. Videos can be created using any front-facing image, which could be pictures of team members, spokespeople, or any of the millions of stock images available online. These images are effortlessly paired with text or audio files to create customized photorealistic avatars.