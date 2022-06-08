The Spanish company says it wants to focus only on OECD member states, indicating a withdrawal from Africa. The sale includes a solar farm in the Northern Cape, which has reportedly been affected by module backsheet failures.Spanish developer Sonnedix has announced the sale of its South African solar plants, including the 75 MW Mulilo Sonnedix Prieska solar project, which pv magazine revealed needed remediation work because of reported backsheet failures. The developer issued a press release stating it had sold its South African operation to Johannesburg-based pan-African peer BTE Renewables, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...