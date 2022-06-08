Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures powder food mixed products infused with non-active and active cannabinoids where legal to do so, announced today that a new line of "The Pelicann" products is being launched on Amazon US.

The new product line consist of a protein chocolate brownie mix, a protein chocolate cupcake mix, and protein shakes in different flavors. The products are health oriented, enhanced with high quality organic hemp protein, sugar free, and formulated with allulose, a new generation sweetener, for a real, sweet clean flavour.





All products are dairy free, nut free, non GMO, and the new protein shakes are Keto friendly. The new products will be available for order on Amazon US starting June 25.

Yoav Bar Joseph, Cannibble's CEO, commented: "We are pleased to launch the new line of high-protein sugar-free products in our Amazon US store and believe in the benefits of the hemp protein as good source of an alternative protein."

About Cannibble

Cannibble develops proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with active cannabinoids and marketed under our brand name, The Pelicann. Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which 40 have been manufactured.

Cannibble's IP and unique know-how is protected by its formulation. Our unique process technology introduces oils and liquids to a powder mix to obtain a perfectly dried and even distribution of active ingredients in the final product without changing the powder's texture.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Cannibble or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release relates to launch of our products on the Amazon US Marketplace and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on several assumptions and is subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cannibble's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Cannibble does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statement, whether because of new news, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

