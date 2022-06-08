

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $151 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $996 million from $812 million last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $151 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $996 Mln vs. $812 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROWN-FORMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de