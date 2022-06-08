Rehabilitation Equipment Market worth $19.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product (Medical Bed, Mobility Scooter, Walker, Crutcher, Cane, Patient Lift, Sling), Application (Physical, OT, Lower-body Exercise Equipment), End User (Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Center) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2027 from USD 14.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rehabilitation Equipment Market"

220 - Tables

33 - Figures

250 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194775519



The High risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, rising geriatric and obese populations, increasing demand for rehabilitative care with an expanding access to healthcare, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the revenue growth in the market. However, a persistence difficulties in handling bariatric patients and reimbursement issues are some of the key growth challenges in the market.

By Product, therapy equipment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the rehabilitation equipment market in 2021.



Based on product, the market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. In 2021, the therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of injuries & chronic conditions and the rising demand for rehabilitation therapies in the geriatric age group.

Physical rehabilitation and training segment is the largest application segment in the rehabilitation equipment market in 2021



Based on application, the rehabilitation equipments market is segmented into physical rehabilitation & training; strength, endurance, and pain reduction; and occupational rehabilitation & training. In 2021, the physical rehabilitation & training segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Increase in incidence of sports injuries, cerebrovascular diseases, and degenerative joint disorders are driving the growth of the segment.

Hospitals and clinics segment is the largest end user segment in the rehabilitation equipment market in 2021



Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, home care settings, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the supportive reimbursement policies for hospital treatment and the large volume of patients undergoing treatments for various health conditions requiring rehabilitative care.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194775519

Europe to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Europe accounted for the largest share of the global rehabilitation equipment market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives regarding the adoption of safe rehabilitation equipment and the presence of a large number of rehabilitation equipment manufacturers in Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries and rising awareness towards rehabilitative care.

The key players operating in the rehabilitation equipment market include Baxter International (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries LP (US), and Arjo (Sweden).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=194775519

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:



Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Usage (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Sliding Sheets, Accessories) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-lateral-transfer-market-93948116.html

Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/physiotherapy-equipment-market-65250228.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rehabilitation-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rehabilitation-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg