OptiGroup to acquire MaskeGruppen in Norway

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of MaskeGruppen AS from Maske Holding AS. As a leading full-service distributor of facility supplies, healthcare products and industrial packaging, MaskeGruppen will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offering for B2B customers The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority, is expected to be completed in the coming months. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

MaskeGruppen, with a turnover of NOK 1.2 billion in 2021, is a leading full-service distributor of facility supplies, healthcare products and industrial packaging to the private and public sector in Norway. After a period of increased turnover and results, the company management, the board and the owners AndvordGruppen and other Maske companies, evaluated strategic alternatives for the long-term development and further growth of the company. The conclusion was that the combined strength of MaskeGruppen and OptiGroup represents the best way forward for employees, customers and suppliers.

The acquisition of MaskeGruppen is in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments. MaskeGruppen will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offering for B2B customers active in the cleaning & facility management, hotel & restaurant, the healthcare sector and the manufacturing industry in the Nordic region. MaskeGruppen will become part of OptiGroup's Business Area Facility, Safety & Foodservice, and will continue to operate under its current brand Maske.

"We look forward to welcoming MaskeGruppen into our OptiGroup family. We are on an exciting growth journey towards becoming a market leader in the highly attractive B2B distribution market in Europe and this transaction is a great example of how we together with our new majority shareholder FSN Capital have the capacity to conduct larger and strategic add-on acquisitions in our core business areas." Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup.

"MaskeGruppen is a well-established company with a leading position in Norway, and I am excited that this leading distributor of business consumables joins our business area and Group. Together we will continue to improve our customer offering and grow the business in Norway and the Nordic region."Magnus Karlsson, Senior Vice President Facility, Safety & Foodservice.

"The combination of MaskeGruppen and OptiGroup will represent a leading player in the Norwegian distribution market with a financial and commercial basis that can help us achieve our ambitious goals that we have set for the future. Joining OptiGroup will give new opportunities for our employees and a wider range of services for existing and new customers." Per Gundersen, CEO at MaskeGruppen.

