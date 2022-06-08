Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
WKN: A2PRBX ISIN: US86803X2045 
Tradegate
08.06.22
17:32 Uhr
2,217 Euro
+0,241
+12,22 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2022
Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2022

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will conduct its annual meeting of stockholders at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The meeting will be held virtually, with no corresponding in-person event.

All stockholders accessing the virtual annual meeting should vote on the proposed matters before the meeting by proxy, as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information may be found at www.proxyvote.com (please follow the instructions located on your proxy card to access the web site). All stockholders may submit questions in advance of the meeting beginning June 8, 2022 at https://app.saytechnologies.com/sunworks-inc-2022-annual

Key information pertaining to the annual meeting is as follows:

  • June 15, 2022
  • 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11 a.m. ET)
  • Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SUNW2022
  • All questions may be submitted through the following portal https://app.saytechnologies.com/sunworks-inc-2022-annual

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415
IR@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704094/Sunworks-to-Conduct-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders-on-June-15-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
