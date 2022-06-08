Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
08.06.22
09:23 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,010
+0,61 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,65018:41
1,5901,63018:42
PR Newswire
08.06.2022 | 15:22
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8 (OPD) - Firstgroup Plc

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8 (OPD) - Firstgroup Plc

PR Newswire

London, June 8

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:FIRSTGROUP PLC
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		FIRSTGROUP PLC
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		6 June 2022
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:NilNilNilNil
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:NilNilNilNil
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:NilNilNilNil

TOTAL:		NilNilNilNil

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:NONE
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:NONE

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

FirstGroup plc ordinary shares held by directors of FirstGroup plc

Name of directorNumber of FirstGroup plc ordinary shares heldPercentage of total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) (%)
Graham SutherlandNil0.00%
Julia SteynNil0.00%
David Martin1300,0000.04%
Ryan Mangold2281,4190.04%
Peter Lynas360,0000.01%
Jane Lodge415,0000.00%
Claire HawkingsNil0.00%
Anthony Green51,5420.00%
Myrtle DawesNil0.00%
Sally CabriniNil0.00%
Warwick Brady6108,7010.01%

1all held by a close relative.
2including shares beneficially owned by a close relative.
3held through a HSBC Direct product.
4held in a Standard Life SIPP.
5held via a Computershare Nominee.
6held via an Investec ISA and General Investment Account.

Options held by directors of FirstGroup plc in FirstGroup plc ordinary shares

Ryan Mangold

NameGrant DateNumber of FirstGroup plc ordinary shares in respect of which options grantedExercise priceExercise Period
LTIP19 August 2019765,175nil1 April 2022 - 1 April 2023
LTIP24 September 20201,962,274nil1 April 2023 - 1 April 2024
LTIP2 August 2021934,274nil1 April 2024 - 1 April 2025

The LTIP awards granted as conditional nil cost options are subject to performance conditions and are operated in accordance with the plan rules and in some circumstances the Remuneration Committee may amend the exercise periods shown above.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO

Date of disclosure:8 June 2022
Contact name:David Blizzard
Telephone number:020 7291 0505

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.