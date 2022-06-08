Microgreens Market to Reach $2.2 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for indoor cultivation, surge in use of advanced technology in farming practices, and changes in lifestyle and food habits have boosted the growth of the global microgreens market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- llied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Microgreens Market by Type (Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Others), by Farming (Indoor vertical farming, Commercial greenhouse, Others), by End User (Retail, Food Service, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028". As per the report, the global microgreens industry generated $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in demand for indoor cultivation, surge in use of advanced technology in farming practices, and changes in lifestyle and food habits have boosted the growth of the global microgreens market. However, high initial investments, lack of skilled workforce, and limited microgreens crop range hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in purchasing power and rapid growth of the retail sector and online stores are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9098

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the growth of the microgreens. The sales of microgreens decreased due to the disrupted supply chain and closure of restaurants and grocery stores.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed people's attitude toward food shopping habits and microgreens offers a sustainable alternative. The pandemic increased health consciousness among people, which favored the demand for microgreens.

However, as the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, the demand for microgreens is expected to rise soon.

The broccoli segment dominated the market

By type, the broccoli segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global microgreens market, due to growing popularity of health benefits associated with broccoli and adoption of roof gardens, park gardens to grow microgreens. However, the radish segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to health benefits of microgreens and surge in trend of rooftop gardens.

The retail segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2028

By end user, the retail segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in expansion of retail stores and surge in adoption of high-tech cold storage facilities in retail stores. However, the food service segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global microgreens market, owing to involvement of multiple market players.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to growing technological development in indoor vertical farming and its adoption by vegetable and microgreen owners. However, the global microgreens market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing to high spending on functional foods and increase in demand for organic vegetable.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9098

Major market players

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Fresh Origins

2BFresh

Madar Farms

Farmbox Greens LLC

The Chef's Garden Inc.

GoodLeaf Farms

Living Earth Farm

Bowery Farming

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Protease Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Deli Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Cat Food Market Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Gellan Gum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg