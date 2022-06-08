Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2022 | 16:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS): GSTS Awarded Contract to Support Advanced Maritime Situational Awareness

HALIFAX, NS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") a Maritime Intelligence company announced today that it has been selected by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to provide Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness to the Royal Canadian Navy through the use of the OCIANATM platform. This project is funded under ISED's Innovative Solutions Canada program.

This contract award enables the Royal Canadian Navy to use and test the most advanced capabilities in an operational environment. OCIANA is an AI-based Maritime Information Management platform that supports Maritime Situational Awareness. OCIANA enhances situational awareness by conducting global vessel risk analysis, providing a complete and robust operational picture of the maritime domain. OCIANA rapidly identifies maritime risks and enables operators to coordinate, allocate resources, and take effective action.

"This contract demonstrates the flexibility of the OCIANA platform to support a wide range of security solutions for the maritime sector in any region on the globe," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "OCIANA is a modular AI-based platform that integrates and processes large amounts of data to provide real-time decision support. OCIANA can be configured to support applications for defence, civil and commercial customers. Over the next several months we anticipate increasing our customer base in all three sectors, as we commence full commercialization of OCIANA's capabilities."

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment and support logistic resilience on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

Media Contacts: Stephen Martins, GSTS, Email: info@gsts.ca

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.