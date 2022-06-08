Anzeige
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08-Jun-2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

O'KEY GROUP S.A. 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name1                            Dmitrii Troitskii 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status2                       Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment3               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name4                            O'KEY GROUP S.A. 
b)      LEI5                             213800133YYU23T4L791 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): 
4.      section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; 
       and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Global Depositary Receipts 
       Identification code7                     US6708662019 
b)      Nature of the transaction8                  Purchase of GDRs 
                                      Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)9 
                                      0,28 USD        14875550 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume10 
       - Price11                          4165154 USD 
e)      Date of the transaction12                  02.06.2022 
f)      Place of transaction13                    outside a trading venue 
 
                                      07.06.2022 
 
                                      Date and 
                                      signature_______________________________ 
 
 
1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as 
provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. 
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances 
market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. 
For persons closely accociated: 
- An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person 
discharging managerial responsibilities; 
- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities. 
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain 
the error that this notification is amending. 
4 Full name of the entity 
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code. 
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument: 
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument; 
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission 
allowance. 
7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/ 
2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of 
transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014. 
8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific 
example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. 
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to 
the exercise of a share option programme. 
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial 
instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes 
of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many 
lines as needed. 
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity 
currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to 
competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014. 
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions: 
- relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance; 
- are of the same nature; 
- are executed on the same day; and 
- are executed on the same place of transaction. 
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission 
Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with 
regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under 
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014. 
11 Price information: 
- In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction; 
- In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of tthe aggregated 
transactions. 
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated 
Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to 
regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of 
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014. 
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC 
time. 
13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform 
outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing 
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards 
for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or 
if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US6708662019 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      OKEY 
LEI Code:    213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  167018 
EQS News ID:  1371311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2022 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
