InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Anti-aging Therapeutics Market worth $ 2013.5 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market (Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecules), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging and Others), Mechanism of Action (Senolytic, Cell Regeneration, mTOR inhibitor/Modulator, AMP-kinase/AMP Activator, Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator and Others))- Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast 2020-2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Anti-aging Therapeutics market size valued at US$ 518.86 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2013.51 million in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 16.53% during the period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1249

Aging populations are increasing the prevalence of age-related illnesses, causing individual and social concerns. The demand for effective regenerative medicine solutions for the elderly is higher than ever. Anti-Aging Therapeutics has emerged as a new medical science field. Anti-aging diagnosis and medicine, which is a subset of medical and healthcare, uses modern science and medical technology to identify, prevent, cure, and reverse age-related dysfunctions, illnesses, and diseases. Several cell, insect, and animal models may be useful beginning areas in the development of anti-aging medicines prior to human trials.

Interest and expenditure in anti-aging medicines are rising exponentially as living conditions improve. Several companies have also focused their efforts on stem cells and regenerative medicine. Given the numerous applications of stem cells, applications in regenerative medicine are far beyond ageing disorders and illnesses. Nonetheless, a few organizations have concentrated specifically on age-related problems. For instance, In Feb 2021, Cambrian Biopharma received $60 million in private funding for the development of anti-aging medications. The "Nine Hallmarks of Aging," which include cellular senescence, persistent tissue inflammation, and mitochondrial malfunction, are the focus of research of Cambrian scientists. Researchers are utilizing advancements in immunology, genomics, and epigenetics, as well as technologies ranging from gene editing to novel stem cell treatments.

There is substantial potential for anti-aging therapeutics companies that effectively launch longevity treatments. Despite these encouraging breakthroughs in the field of ageing, a number of barriers will become obvious once an anti-aging medicine undergoes the demanding clinical trial procedure.

Market growth is primarily related to a rise in demand for individualized, precise, preventative, and participative ageing therapies, as well as an increase in the Geriatric Population. As a result, as the number of the elderly rises, so does the need for anti-aging treatments. Increased technological advancements and R&D spending on anti-ageing products are propelling the market forward. To meet the growing demand for technologically advanced solutions among customers, companies in the field have mainly developed revolutionary anti-ageing therapeutics products.

With a rising healthcare industry, North America is expected to have the largest revenue shares in 2022.

Research and development into pharmaceuticals are rising in major economies such as the United States and Canada, and this is due to the increased investment in pharmaceutical design, production as well as research into senescent cells. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the world's most populous region, and it has a sizable market for anti-aging therapeutics. The ever-increasing proportion of elderly people in the population is a potential customer base for anti-aging treatments, driving regional growth.

Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1249

Major key Players in the Anti-aging Therapeutics market are AgelessRx, ANOVA Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Betterhumans, BioAge Labs, BIOPHYTIS BSA, bioXcellerator, Cambrian Biopharma, CytoMed Therapeutics, Gero.ai, Rejuvenate Bio, Rejenevie Therapeutics, UT Health San Antonio, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Intervene Immune, Inc. , CohBar, Inc., Alkahest, Athersys Inc, BHB Therapeutics, Biosplice, Cyclo Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Elysium Health, Genome Protection, GenSight Biologics, Intervene Immune, Khondrian, Longeveron, LyGenesis, Mesoblast, Minovia Therapeutics, Mitobridge, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, NeuroTrack, Nuchido, NuSirt, OneSkin Technologies, PharmatrophiX, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stealth Biotherapeutics, TA Sciences, Unity Biotechnology Younger Phenotype, and Other Prominent Players

Recent Key Developments:

In Feb 2022 , Cambrian Biopharma announced that it had entered into a licence arrangement with Novartis to promote innovative, selective drugs that target the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. These compounds were conceived and characterized by Novartis. Cambrian Biopharma informed via a statement that the licensed assets are structural analogues of the FDA-approved drug rapamycin. This drug has been shown to prevent or reverse multiple age-related health deficits in mice and to extend their average lifespan by up to 31 %, according to the information provided by Cambrian Biopharma.

Cambrian Biopharma announced that it had entered into a licence arrangement with Novartis to promote innovative, selective drugs that target the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. These compounds were conceived and characterized by Novartis. Cambrian Biopharma informed via a statement that the licensed assets are structural analogues of the FDA-approved drug rapamycin. This drug has been shown to prevent or reverse multiple age-related health deficits in mice and to extend their average lifespan by up to 31 %, according to the information provided by Cambrian Biopharma. In May 2019 , Rejenevie Therapeutics announced the initiation of the Company's Phase II clinical trial to explore the safety and effectiveness of its unique AR-100 immune restoration treatment to increase the function of the ageing immune system. The clinical-stage biotechnology company develops first-in-world stem cell restoration medicines targeting age-related disorders.

Rejenevie Therapeutics announced the initiation of the Company's Phase II clinical trial to explore the safety and effectiveness of its unique AR-100 immune restoration treatment to increase the function of the ageing immune system. The clinical-stage biotechnology company develops first-in-world stem cell restoration medicines targeting age-related disorders. In April 2022 , MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. accelerated the dosing of additional patients in the Company's fully funded Phase 2 clinical study of lead drug candidate MYMD-1 as a treatment for delaying ageing and extending a healthy lifespan. The double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2 research (NCT05283486) explores the effectiveness, safety, and pharmacokinetics of MYMD-1 in the treatment of people aged 65 years or older with chronic inflammation associated with sarcopenia/frailty.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Type of Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecules

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Type of Aging

Cellular Aging

Immune Aging

Metabolic Aging

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Mechanism of Action

Senolytic

Cell Regeneration

mTOR inhibitor/Modulator

AMP-kinase/AMP Activator

Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Anti-aging Therapeutics market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Anti-aging Therapeutics market

To analyse the Anti-aging Therapeutics market drivers and challenges

To get information on Anti-aging Therapeutics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Anti-aging Therapeutics market industry

For Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1249

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

Global Anti-Ageing Products Services and Devices Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg