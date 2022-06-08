Mucinno Holding, Inc.: Mucinno Holding, Inc - First Quarter Report 2022

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q1 2022 results with a 300% increase in sales regarding Q1 2021.

We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2022, where the company continues to grow in sales. Please find attached the presentation of the quarterly report.

