Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market to Surpass US$ 14,172.21 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bone marrow transplant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,356.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market:

Increasing efforts by researchers to develop a drug to prevent complications after undergoing bone marrow transplant is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Abatacept, a drug to prevent acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), a life-threatening complication in which T cells in the transplanted donor bone marrow attacks the recipient's healthy cells and tissues, thereby causing major damage to the liver, skin, and GI tract after hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The FDA approval was based on results from two studies in patients undergoing stem cell transplant. One was the Phase 2 GVHD-1 trial, also known as ABA2, led by Leslie S. Kean, MD, PhD, director of the Stem Cell Transplant Center at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, an integrated pediatric hematology and oncology program, in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global bone marrow transplant market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period due to increasing establishments of bone marrow transplant units. For instance, in December 2021, a bone marrow transplant center was established in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Cancer care in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rapidly evolved over the last two decades, with the establishment of several state-of-the-art facilities providing holistic services in accordance with international standards and certifications. However, one clear gap in such advances was the absence of comprehensive bone marrow transplant (BMT) services in the country, and thus, the establishment of a bone marrow transplant unit would address this need.

Among type, autologous transplant segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the maximum number of autologous transplants being carried out. For instance, according to an article published by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an internationally renowned research university, around 60% of bone marrow transplant procedures are autologous, based on the data recorded between 2015 and 2019 by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, the primary federal agency for improving access to health care services for people who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable, with an average of more than 13,000 autologous bone marrow transplant procedures each year in the U.S.

On the basis of regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of bone marrow transplants being carried out. For instance, according to an article published by The University of Alabama at Birmingham, an internationally renowned research university, in March 2022, the number of patients receiving bone marrow transplants in the U.S. will jump fivefold to reach over 500,000 people by 2030.

Key players operating in the global bone marrow transplant market include Lonza, Merck KgaA, Sanofi, AllCells, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Beike Biotechnology Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., CORESTEM, Inc., Gamida Cell, Lifeline Cell Technology, Mesoblast Ltd, and PromoCell GmbH.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Type:

Autologous Transplant

Allogenic Transplant

Others

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Treatment Type:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Myeloma

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Myeloproliferative Disorders

Aplastic Anemia

Solid Tumors

Sickle cell Anemia

Thalassemia

Others

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Multi-specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

