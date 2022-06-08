The Consumer Goods Forum: Workforce Nutrition Alliance Publishes Booklet Highlighting Key Actions to Improve Workforce Nutrition

11 Organisations Provide Examples, Learnings and Recommendations on How to Improve Nutrition at Work

PARIS and GENEVA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), as part of the Workforce Nutrition Alliance (WNA), are thrilled to publish the Workforce Nutrition Alliance Case Study Booklet, where eleven organisations shared their experiences on workforce nutrition and how they are working with their employees to provide more nutritious meals at work and support nutrition education.

This booklet consists of a collection of examples that showcase the work and direction of organisations that have made public commitments using the Nutrition Accountability Framework. Global organisations such as Ajinomoto, Eat Well Global, Google, Griffith Foods, Indofood, Kao, ofi, Olam, Quorn Foods, Royal DSM and Unilever contributed to this booklet. The case studies explore what these enterprises have done regarding workforce nutrition, the impact of their work and challenges faced which will hopefully inspire other companies to do more for their workers in office and throughout their supply chains.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen more companies join us on our journey, a journey focused on enhancing workforce nutrition programmes and cementing this action through a positive commitment to improve workforce nutrition at work. As with everything the CGF does, our focus has to be on driving actions and sharing knowledge, and this is a great example of the impact we can have when we work together on these key topics." - Wai-Chan ChanManaging Director, The Consumer Goods Forum

The WNA was founded with a core belief that good nutrition is a key driver for both healthy lives and healthy business. To achieve this, the Alliance aims to support employers to adopt and expand workforce nutrition programmes to positively impact over three million employees in member organisations and supply chains by 2025 and over ten million by 2030.

Why is workforce nutrition important? At this point, one in nine people is undernourished, and one in three people is overweight or obese, bringing significant losses to individuals, households, economies and businesses due to malnutrition.

We know that 58% of the global population will spend at least one third of their adult lives at work, making the workplace an optimal point of intervention to contribute to improved health and wellbeing of individuals, their families and society at large.

Thus, by leveraging the workplace as a connector to people, the WNA can bring access to and knowledge about healthy eating to millions of people around the global through workforce nutrition. Global acknowledgement came at the Nutrition for Growth Summit in Tokyo in 2021 where workforce nutrition was identified as a win-win - benefiting people, businesses, and economies.

"We believe the 'business case' for change is strong. With workers spending, on average, one third of their lives at work, the workplace is an optimal point of intervention to contribute to improved health and wellbeing of individuals, their families and society at large. We are now calling on more organisations to join this movement." - Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

