Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has added four members to its board of directors, expanding its roster of elite energy, entrepreneurial, and legal industry leadership. The new board members include Wartsila's Mayen Ekong, WAM Investment's Adelino Costa Matos, Genel Energy Plc's Esa Ikaheimonen, and E2IN2's Valentin de Torres-Solanot del Pino.

Mayen Ekong, non-executive director of Gazelle Wind Power, is an international business lawyer and leads the legal team in Wartsila Corporation's Middle East and Asia Energy business. With significant experience in the energy and maritime sectors, Mayen is an expert in legal, risk, and compliance coverage for business operations. She previously worked for Malaysian energy provider PETRONAS Group subsidiary AET in London and Singapore and for international maritime group BW, where she advised on energy infrastructure projects.

Adelino Costa Matos, non-executive director of Gazelle Wind Power, is an industrialist and pioneer in the wind industry in Portugal. Matos founded WAM Investments in 2013 and previously served as CEO of offshore wind developer ASM Industries from 2007 to 2022. He also served as a board member for a global floating offshore wind technology provider, Principle Power, from 2008 to 2020. Matos has overseen the development of several offshore wind projects, most notably, the WindFloat project-Portugal's first such project-in 2012 during his time with ASM and Principle Power. Matos is passionate about growing entrepreneurship in Portugal, serving as director and president of the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE).

Esa Ikaheimonen, non-executive director of Gazelle Wind Power, has served in multiple relevant senior leadership positions, including two of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors, Transocean and Seadrill. Ikaheimonen currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer with ADNOC Drilling. He also brings a 20-year executive history with Shell. Esa has an exceptional track record of transformation and value creation and a unique capital markets experience as an executive and non-executive. He also serves as Chairman of the Audit Finance Committee for the multinational waste management company, Averda International, and London-listed North Sea natural gas developer and producer, IOG plc.

Valentin de Torres-Solanot del Pino, non-executive director of Gazelle Wind Power, is a founding partner of the Spanish entrepreneurial and investment firm E2IN2. E2IN2 became involved with Gazelle in 2021 when he recognized the potential of Gazelle's technology to be at the forefront of the future energy landscape. Torres-Solanot del Pino is the owner and Managing Director of Copredije S.A., which provides coordination engineering services. His professional career started more than 30 years ago in various entrepreneurial projects, most of which he spearheaded, in various sectors. In all ventures, he has been committed to sharing and transferring know-how, consistently demonstrating his concern for the environment, equal opportunities, and the removal of barriers of all types.

"By enabling lower-cost production of clean energy in deep-water offshore wind using environmentally sound processes, Gazelle will significantly impact an industry that is on the cusp of unlocking a path toward net-zero," said Gazelle Chairman Javier Cavada. "Working with this elite group of policymakers, industry veterans, and energy experts on the board of directors, this organization is poised to contribute significantly to the clean energy transition."

The board's new members join CEO Jon Salazar, Chairman Dr. Javier Cavada, Non-executive Director Connie Hedegaard, and Non-executive Director David Mesonero.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company's durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris, and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

