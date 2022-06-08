Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 juin/June 2022) - Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH) has announced a name change to Pushfor Tech Inc. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 18,122,044 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on June 9, 2022.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 8, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pushfor Investments Inc. (PUSH) a annoncé un changement de nom pour Pushfor Tech Inc. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 18 122 044 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 9 juin 2022.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 8 juin 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 9 juin/June 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 10 juin/June 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Pushfor Tech Inc. NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 74643G 10 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA74643G 10 2 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 74643E107/CA74643E1079

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.