Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2022 | 22:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings 2023

World's best universities revealed

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the nineteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings, featuring 1418 institutions across 100 locations. The results account for 16.4 million academic papers and 117.8 million citations received by those papers; they also reflect the expert opinions of 151,000 academic faculty and 99,000 employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates eleven years as the world's best university. The University of Oxford (4th) drops two places while the University of Cambridge (2nd) gains one.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Logo

Highlights

  • USA: 103/201 ranked universities fall, 29 rise. Twenty-five are new entrants.
  • UK: 48/90 universities declined, ten improved. Intensely collaborative: 55% of its research entails global collaborations vs 20% global average.
  • Canada: 20/31 universities drop. McGill University (31st) is the new national leader.
  • Australia retains five top-50 universities, yet is stagnating, with as many universities improving as declining.
  • China (Mainland), the third most-represented higher education system (71 universities), is home to two world's top 15 universities for the first time ever: Peking University (12th) and Tsinghua University (14th).
  • India: more improvements than falls; All top nine institutions rise.
  • Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11th).
  • Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesiaimproved while Japanand Thailand declined.
  • ETH Zurich has remained continental Europe's best university for fifteen consecutive years.
  • France's merged universities ascend in the table, with Université PSL (26th) breaking into the top-30.
  • Universidad de Buenos Aires (67th) is confirmed Latin America's best. Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities falling than rising.
  • Arab Region's top university - King Abdulaziz University, 106th - reaches a record high.
  • Africa's leader is the University of Cape Town (237th). Only five of the continent's universities
    are among the top-500

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top 20


2023

2022




1

1

MIT

US


2

3=

University of Cambridge

UK


3

3=

Stanford University

US


4

2

University of Oxford

UK


5

5

Harvard University

US


6=

6

Caltech

US


6=

7

Imperial College London

UK


8

8=

UCL

UK


9

8=

ETH Zurich

Switzerland


10

10

University of Chicago

US


11

11

National University of Singapore

Singapore


12

18

Peking University

China


13

13

University of Pennsylvania

US


14

17

Tsinghua University

China


15

16

The University of Edinburgh

UK


16=

14=

EPFL

Switzerland


16=

20

Princeton University

US


18

14=

Yale University

US


19

12

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore


20

21

Cornell University

US


© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 https://www.TopUniversities.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.