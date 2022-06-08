- (PLX AI) - CureVac Announces Changes of CDO - Myriam Mendila to succeed Klaus Edvardsen.
- • Evardsen to return to Denmark for a new professional opportunity
- • Myriam's appointment will take effect on February 1, 2023
- • Until then, Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, Senior Vice President Area Head Oncology, will act as interim Chief Development Officer
- • Mendila has held the position of Worldwide Head of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Oncology at Novartis Pharma AG, Switzerland over the last 5 years, where she drives and oversees the development and cross-functional execution of the long-range global medical affairs vision and strategy for the Novartis oncology portfolio
