

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI, TRI.TO) Wednesday announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the annual renewal of its normal course issuer bid. The company also announced that it plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its shares under the new NCIB.



Under the new NCIB, up to 24 million common shares, which represents approximately 5% of the company's outstanding shares, may be repurchased between June 13, 2022 and June 12, 2023.







