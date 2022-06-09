VT5 Acquisition AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Adhoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR
VT5 publishes half year report 2021/22 and activity update
- Search activities for a combination candidate have created many interesting leads
- High-quality long-term Swiss investor base remains stable
- Adjusted equity value of CHF 9.90 per publicly traded Class A Share1
- Balance sheet total of CHF 203 million of which CHF 198 million in escrow
1 backed by funds in escrow accounts
The same logic applies to total equity which, under application of IFRS accounting rules, stood at CHF -4.9 million as of 30 April 2022. However, adjusted for above stated effect, total equity would have amounted to CHF 201.8 million. Accordingly, the negative equity presented in the IFRS financials does not translate into an over-indebtedness on a statutory accounting basis. The publicly traded Class A Shares are backed by funds in escrow and on an adjusted basis carried an equity value of CHF 9.90 per share as of 30 April 2022.
KEY FIGURES
Interim statement of financial position
2 Adjusted key figures are presented adjusting for the effect of the IFRS classification of the publicly traded Class A Shares and Warrants as financial liabilities according to IAS 32.16 and the related valuation in line with the regulations of IFRS 9. The adjusted key figures reflect the effect of a hypothetical equity classification of the publicly traded Class A Shares and in addition exclude the valuation loss due to the market valuation of the Warrants applied under IFRS.
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AS OF 30 APRIL 2022
The chart on shareholder structure is available in the pdf under the link referenced at the end of the e-mail.
The Class A Shares and Warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
Additional features:
File: VT5 publishes half year report 2021/22 and activity update
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VT5 Acquisition AG
|Churerstrasse 25
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 55 210 80 80
|E-mail:
|info@vt5.ch
|Internet:
|https://vt5.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1371283
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1371283 09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST