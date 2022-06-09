Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: 502361 ISIN: LV0000100212 Ticker-Symbol: UGC 
Stuttgart
09.06.22
14:31 Uhr
0,161 Euro
-0,006
-3,59 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2022 | 08:05
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 8, 2022 to apply observation status to AS "Ditton
pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212) considering the draft
resolutions of the Company's annual general meeting (available in the
announcement here) and that the adoption of the decision may affect Company and
its further activity. 

Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer
shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's
activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the
investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market
participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial
instrument or its issuer. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
