Observation status applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 8, 2022 to apply observation status to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212) considering the draft resolutions of the Company's annual general meeting (available in the announcement here) and that the adoption of the decision may affect Company and its further activity. Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its issuer. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com