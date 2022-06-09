DOLFINES: Presentation of outlook

Montigny Le Bretonneux, June 9, 2022

Presentation of DOLFINES' perspectives during a Webinar

DOLFINES, independent specialist in engineering and services of the renewable and conventional energy industry, presents today at 11:30 am its perspectives during a Webinar.

The meeting can be accessed from the link below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3021349525053517582

In the short term, DOLFINES will intensify its efforts to increase activity on its two strategic axes of renewable and conventional energies, with the objective of a neutral operating cash flow situation (before investments, asset disposals and financing).

In the medium and long term, the objective is to increase volumes in fast-growing markets while developing through internal and external growth services with high added value, and in particular the digitalisation / robotisation with exploitation of data and the intensification of Smart Solutions Engineering.

These developments will be financed in particular by a planned fundraising operation for an amount of around €4 million with the aim of associating, in one way or another, all of DOLFINES' shareholders.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN: Loris Daougabel, Media Relations - + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 - ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

