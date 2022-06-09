Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.090 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.934 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.078     GBP0.925 
 
                                    GBP0.929181 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.08318

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,224,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.088         XDUB      08:26:16      00059310950TRLO0 
123       1.082         XDUB      08:47:05      00059311408TRLO0 
1306       1.082         XDUB      08:47:05      00059311409TRLO0 
4470       1.082         XDUB      08:47:05      00059311410TRLO0 
2000       1.090         XDUB      09:59:50      00059313507TRLO0 
4632       1.090         XDUB      11:02:41      00059315431TRLO0 
1150       1.090         XDUB      11:02:41      00059315432TRLO0 
4203       1.080         XDUB      12:55:28      00059318510TRLO0 
1468       1.080         XDUB      12:55:28      00059318511TRLO0 
6109       1.082         XDUB      15:06:01      00059324117TRLO0 
427       1.078         XDUB      15:37:28      00059326406TRLO0 
2833       1.078         XDUB      15:37:28      00059326407TRLO0 
3248       1.080         XDUB      16:10:43      00059329450TRLO0 
293       1.080         XDUB      16:10:43      00059329451TRLO0 
60        1.080         XDUB      16:10:43      00059329452TRLO0 
678       1.080         XDUB      16:10:57      00059329461TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
645       93.20         XLON      08:14:56      00059310759TRLO0 
3359       93.00         XLON      08:52:56      00059311567TRLO0 
2500       93.40         XLON      09:34:43      00059312817TRLO0 
2966       92.80         XLON      12:18:23      00059317875TRLO0 
2500       92.80         XLON      14:42:54      00059322581TRLO0 
2500       92.60         XLON      15:31:23      00059325948TRLO0 
519       92.50         XLON      15:58:24      00059328434TRLO0 
11        92.60         XLON      16:09:11      00059329319TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  167033 
EQS News ID:  1371419 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371419&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

