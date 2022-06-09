DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.090 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.934 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.078 GBP0.925 GBP0.929181 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.08318

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,224,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.088 XDUB 08:26:16 00059310950TRLO0 123 1.082 XDUB 08:47:05 00059311408TRLO0 1306 1.082 XDUB 08:47:05 00059311409TRLO0 4470 1.082 XDUB 08:47:05 00059311410TRLO0 2000 1.090 XDUB 09:59:50 00059313507TRLO0 4632 1.090 XDUB 11:02:41 00059315431TRLO0 1150 1.090 XDUB 11:02:41 00059315432TRLO0 4203 1.080 XDUB 12:55:28 00059318510TRLO0 1468 1.080 XDUB 12:55:28 00059318511TRLO0 6109 1.082 XDUB 15:06:01 00059324117TRLO0 427 1.078 XDUB 15:37:28 00059326406TRLO0 2833 1.078 XDUB 15:37:28 00059326407TRLO0 3248 1.080 XDUB 16:10:43 00059329450TRLO0 293 1.080 XDUB 16:10:43 00059329451TRLO0 60 1.080 XDUB 16:10:43 00059329452TRLO0 678 1.080 XDUB 16:10:57 00059329461TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 645 93.20 XLON 08:14:56 00059310759TRLO0 3359 93.00 XLON 08:52:56 00059311567TRLO0 2500 93.40 XLON 09:34:43 00059312817TRLO0 2966 92.80 XLON 12:18:23 00059317875TRLO0 2500 92.80 XLON 14:42:54 00059322581TRLO0 2500 92.60 XLON 15:31:23 00059325948TRLO0 519 92.50 XLON 15:58:24 00059328434TRLO0 11 92.60 XLON 16:09:11 00059329319TRLO0

