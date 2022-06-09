DJ OTAQ announces new agreement with Canadian aquaculture innovator for water quality 'Sensor Globe'

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture, offshore energy and the sport and leisure industries, is pleased to announce a new multi-year distribution agreement with Sensor Globe, the Canadian aquaculture technology innovator. This follows completion of a successful development period leading to OTAQ's first Sensor Globe customer in Chile.

OTAQ will distribute Sensor Globe's data collection solution, used to monitor water quality and fish welfare, primarily targeting both the Scottish and Chilean markets, two of the world's largest producers of farmed salmon.

The Sensor Globe data collection unit is a powerful multi-functional sensor. The globe sensor is designed to 'flow with the fish' through pumps, pipes, treatments and machinery, measuring the water quality and the physical impact on fish, both of which are essential to fish welfare. The globe allows users to monitor real time data remotely via an intuitive user interface. Data, such as dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH, acceleration, conductivity and shock, can be seen in real time. Alternatively, the globe sensor can simply be left anywhere for months at a time, and its data can then be retrieved for analysis.

Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, commented: "The Sensor Globe adds a complementary product to our aquaculture portfolio which builds on the range of solutions already available to our clients. Having secured our first customer for the Sensor Globe in Chile, we are now looking forward to representing the Sensor Globe in our core markets and progressing the market opportunity."

"We see huge potential in the suite of complementary aquaculture solutions given the positive impacts they can have on fish stock welfare and production volumes."

Sheamus MacDonald, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Sensor Globe, added: "We are excited to be working with the team at OTAQ. Partnered alongside their technology in Chile and the United Kingdom will allow for us to collectively further enhance fish welfare during all stages of fish production."

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile and Finland.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

