Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for XANO Industri AB (102/22)

Referring to the bulletin from XANO Industri AB's annual general meeting, held on 12 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 14, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: XANO B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0012674232 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018014151 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 14, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.