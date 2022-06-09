Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2022 | 09:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for XANO Industri AB (102/22)

Referring to the bulletin from XANO Industri AB's annual general meeting, held
on 12 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 14, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 XANO B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0012674232
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0018014151
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 14, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
