Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 84.6006

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1101440

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

