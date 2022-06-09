Energy Dome built its first pilot facility in the Italian province of Nuoro. It said the battery was performing under the expected standards for both long-duration and round-trip efficiency and that it plans to build another full-scale commercial facility with a capacity of 20 MW/200 MWh by the end of 2023.Italy-based Energy Dome has put into operation its first carbon dioxide (CO2) battery facility at an unspecified location in the Italian province of Nuoro, in Sardinia island, Italy. "Energy Dome will operate the plant commercially on the Italian grid," a spokesperson from the company told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...