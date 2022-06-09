NCS Colour: NCS announces 100 new colours

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2004, NCS Colour are launching new Standard colours, going from 1 950 to 2 050 colours.

Which white colour to choose? How to choose between different greige colours to get the right nuance, not too grey nor too beige? Can the famous Nordic light be adapted in a design, by using a specific colour hue? By launching 100 new NCS Standard colour in the low chromatic colour area, NCS Colour aims to solve these questions and make colour design choices easier.

A Slight difference can make a great impact

Low chromatic colours are very important in interior & exterior design, product design and architecture. When looking at colour samples, it is often difficult to distinguish between one colour and the other. However, when the colour is applied, slight differences in nuance or hue can make a major impact on the final design. For this reason, NCS Colour is making the Standard range of colours denser in the low chromatic area of the colour space. This offers the user more options and greater control.

Global design community

The 100 new colours are the result of a joint effort between

NCS Colour and a global community of colour professionals to improve the NCS System even further. New technology has enabled NCS to produce samples in completely new nuances with low chromaticness. These have never existed in the NCS Standard colour range.

"The low chromatic colours are a constant in our top list regarding best-selling colours. We have seen over the years how important these colours are. They are frequently used in our colour development projects with the decorative paint industry, kitchen brands, home appliance, automotive industry etc. and recurrently top the list of most requested colours by the design community."

- Ingela Koski-Vähälä, Portfolio Manager, NCS Colour

four colour areas

Low chromatic colours are the most frequently used colours in NCS apart from the truly Neutrals (N). The new colours focus on hues between Yellow and Red. This area of the NCS colour circle includes beige and brown (as a nuance of orange) and pink (nuance of red). Furthermore, "White" is an extremely important colour for paint. Even though there are countless white shades in the market, most of them have between 05 to 10 in Blackness and 00 to 02 in Chromaticness in NCS. For this reason, NCS adds two new nuances in this space, 0601 & 1001, which corresponds to the most sold whites apart from current Standard NCS.

"We take pride in constantly working to improve the Natural Colour System and its physical and digital representations. Adding 100 new Standard colours is an important milestone for us."

- Elin Askfelt, CEO, NCS Colour

The 100 new Standard colours are divided into four colour areas which are named White Delight, Nordic Midtones,

Great Greys and Blackish Elegance. Above is an image representing White Delight.

Updated design tools

NCS Index 2050 is the most popular NCS Colour product, used by colour professionals and enthusiasts globally. The updated Index has gotten the additional 100 colours as well as a new sorting and new design features.

In relation to the addition of the new colours, NCS Colour also releases an update of the most popular design tools containing colour samples of the complete NCS Standard range. This includes the products NCS Index, NCS Atlas, NCS Block, NCS Album and NCS Box. The updates are made to improve usability and the sustainability of the tools

Media Contact

For more information or images for printing, please contact:

Elin Askfelt

CEO

+46 (0)8 617 47 00

elin.askfelt@ncscolour.com

Katrin Nyman

Communication Manager

+46 (0)73 528 26 50

katrin.nyman@ncscolour.com

About NCS Colour

NCS Colour© is a global provider of universal colour communication solutions. For more than 40 years, NCS Colour has revolutionised how the world communicates colour and continues to do so. Based on NCS - Natural Colour System©, NCS Colour offers premium quality solutions such as physical references, digital applications and colour training to industries ranging from Coatings, Automotive, Architecture and Interior design. Founded in Sweden and with its headquarter in Stockholm, NCS Colour has sales in more than 80 countries worldwide. The NCS System forms an international ASTM standard.

