AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.3571

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 176600

CODE: PRAU

ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 167155 EQS News ID: 1371835 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

