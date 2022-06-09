DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 197.1091
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 742856
CODE: MSED LN
ISIN: LU0908501215
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 167187 EQS News ID: 1371939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371939&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 09, 2022 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)