DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.5329
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1157556
CODE: EESG LN
ISIN: LU1792117340
