

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in April, as import growth exceeded that of exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.825 billion in April from EUR 1.736 billion in the same month last year, the agency said.



In March, the trade deficit was EUR 2.578 billion.



Exports rose 10.4 percent annually in April, after a 26.1 percent growth in March.



Imports gained 21.8 percent yearly in April, after a 23.0 percent rise in the previous month.







