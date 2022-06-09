Smart Irrigation Market To Surpass $4,495 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, smart irrigation market was worth $1,404.4 million, and it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030 and reach $4,495.0 million. This is credited to the improving R&D scenario and the rising acceptance of energy-saving smart irrigation systems. Furthermore, extreme weather conditions, primarily high temperatures, are a common occurrence in nations across the globe, which can raise the risk of drought.

Controllers generated the highest revenue in the smart irrigation market, based on component, of $562.9 million, in 2021. Smart irrigation controllers have a high demand because of the competence they deliver to irrigation operations and their effortless integration with the cloud. Additionally, the fast population growth, shortage of water and food, augmenting knowledge about the advantages of smart irrigation, government endorsement and investment, and need for lower cost and high efficiency of agriculture are pushing up the requirement for smart irrigation controllers.

There is an extensive use of smart irrigation systems in farmlands, golf courses, sporting grounds, and residential pockets. Smart irrigation systems with IoT help in the detection of water levels, by robotically irrigating crops based on the moisture content in the soil, along with keeping track of the condition of the land.

The non-agricultural category had the larger share in the smart irrigation market in 2021, and it is likely to maintain the same trend in the near future. The augmenting significance of efficient methods of watering for non-agricultural applications, such as potted plants, golf courses, and turf & landscaping, is a key factor pushing the market expansion. It is also because smart cities have become a trend around the world. Water management systems are becoming increasingly popular in both residential and commercial settings in smart cities.

Regional Analysis of Smart Irrigation Market Report

North America was the leader of the smart irrigation market, with a share of about 36%, in 2021. This is because of the increase in income, rapid urbanization, acceptance of IoT-based irrigation in the U.S. and Canada , rise in the use of smartphones for accessing data from afar, and surge in the outlay for the agritech sector.

The progressions in communication technologies let farmers and residential users remotely control irrigation systems. Wireless technologies are substituting traditional systems as wireless sensors offer convenience of usage and mobility. Such irrigation systems make use of the radiofrequency technology to connect with wireless networks. Therefore, technical progress advances interoperability between the control center and equipment, thus increasing the efficiency of the systems.

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Agricultural

Open field



Plant factory

Non-Agricultural

Residential



Golf Course and Sports Ground



Turf and Landscape

By Component

Controller

Sensor

Soil Sensor



Water Sensor



Climate Sensor

Water Flow Meter

By System

Weather based Controller System

Sensor based Controller System

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Israel

