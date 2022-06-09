Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 
08.06.22
19:04 Uhr
0,920 Euro
+0,011
+1,17 %
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 12:34
Smarter and Stronger | GAC MOTOR Introduces All New GS8 to Saudi Arabia

GAC MOTOR's high-tech and full-sized SUV model, All New GS8, launched in Saudi Arabia on June 6.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury flagship model made its Saudi debut in Riyadh's Digital City, an innovative building complex. Over 40 press representatives and influencers, as well as other distinguished guests including local dealer partner AAC Group's shareholder representatives, CBO, secondary network dealers and GAC MOTOR car owners witnessed the launch of the new model.

