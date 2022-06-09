Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 12:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:9 June 2022

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for May 2022 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/3QeXPXB

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.