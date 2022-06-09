New hires to drive impact-driven growth and strengthen partnerships with financial actors

Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, today announced the hiring of Philip Turner as Chief Revenue Officer and Marie-Anne Vincent as Vice President of Climate Finance.

Turner will play a key role in achieving Sweep's mission to scale climate action across industries. He brings 30 years of experience in building and growing tech businesses across EMEA, including at Nimble Storage and Data Domain that were acquired by HP and Dell EMC respectively. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Okta where he built their EMEA operations from the ground up as their first EMEA employee. Turner will be responsible for developing Sweep's propositions, sales team and partnerships.

Working with Turner, Vincent will work on fostering Sweep's collaborations with asset managers, private equity firms and banks. Her over 15-years of experience in the finance industry working at Macquarie Bank, HSBC and BNP Paribas, and more recently as the CEO of Carbon4 Finance, Europe's leading climate and biodiversity data provider, gave her a unique expertise to build a tool that best supports the climate journeys of financial actors helping them better understand their financed emissions, engage with their portfolio companies and meet their climate targets.

"With the right tooling and partners, corporate and financial organizations can become leaders of their industry's decarbonization," said Rachel Delacour, CEO of Sweep. "With Marie-Anne and Philip, Sweep will be in a prime position to help them lead data-driven climate journeys that can effectively contribute to the global economy's low carbon transition."

The new hires arrive soon after the company announced $73 million in Series B funding, a partnership with Stripe and earning honorable mention in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award.

For more information about Sweep and its mission to address Scope 3 emissions, visit www.sweep.net.

About Sweep

Founded in 2020, Sweep is the all-in-one carbon emission management platform that helps large enterprises build a science-based and data-driven climate program. Organizations can accurately and seamlessly track their global emissions across their three emission scopes. This network approach to carbon management empowers every carbon-emitting individual such as employees, subsidiaries, suppliers, business partners to share their data and visualize how their activities are making a difference. Sweep also offers a carbon marketplace which allows companies to couple their reduction efforts with investments in carbon positive projects. Sweep is a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, is B Corp certified and is SOC2 compliant. For more information about Sweep, please visit www.sweep.net.

