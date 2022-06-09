Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 13:04
Smarsh Names Kim Crawford Goodman Chief Executive Officer

Goodman Draws Upon Over 25 Years of Successful Leadership in Some of the Most Impactful Brands in Financial Services and Technology Industries; Will Oversee Global Growth Amidst Increased Market Demand

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Kim Crawford Goodman as the company's new chief executive officer. Goodman, a recognized financial services and technology industry leader with more than 25 years of experience, will succeed Brian Cramer and lead the company into its next stage of global growth. Cramer will join the Smarsh board of directors.