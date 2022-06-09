

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it retreated against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it recovered.



The euro was worth 143.01 against the yen, 1.0479 against the franc, 0.8550 against the pound and 1.0719 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.







