Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Rolls Out Loyalty Program Across North America



09.06.2022 / 14:00



Now Available In Both Hudson's Travel Convenience And Duty Free Stores, Red By Dufry Rewards Travelers With Exclusive Discounts And Benefits, Further Driving Brand Loyalty East Rutherford, N.J., June 9, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today debuted the Red By Dufry loyalty program, a new way for travelers to shop in Hudson stores and unlock exclusive savings just by enjoying their favorite travel items. Now accepted in both Hudson's travel convenience and duty free stores in North America, as well as in over 50 countries globally where Dufry operates, Red By Dufry is an all-encompassing loyalty program designed to give back to its most devoted travelers before, during, and after they travel. By joining Red By Dufry, travelers receive benefits and privileges they can't get anywhere else - including members-only discounts at every level, a special birthday reward, perks from leading brand partners, and pre-ordering through Reserve & Collect, where available, which can all be accessed via a mobile app. "The loyalty we have with our travelers has always been a critical part of who Hudson is, and so we are thrilled to provide them with even more value, choice, and ways to engage with us," said Jordi Martin-Consuegra, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. "With the introduction of our Red By Dufry loyalty program, we are giving travelers yet another reason to shop at our stores while finding new opportunities to deliver our Traveler's Best Friend experience, no matter where they travel." The roll-out of Red By Dufry is just the latest way Hudson is integrating digital innovation into its business to create a seamless shopping experience for travelers. Last year, Hudson developed two new digital-first concepts, Hudson Nonstop, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, and Automated Specialty Retail. For additional ways to pay, Hudson also expanded its self-checkout capabilities, introduced mobile point of sale (POS) in its Evolve concept, became the first travel retailer to deploy Amazon's palm recognition service, Amazon One, and offered buy online and pick up in store (BOPIS) for duty free shopping. Taking Brand Loyalty To New Heights With Exclusive Discounts & Benefits

Shopping at Hudson stores has never been more rewarding. From the day they sign up, Red By Dufry members immediately start receiving exclusive discounts and earning points every time they buy the products and brands they love. All new members instantly obtain Silver status, receiving 5% off every purchase* no matter how often they shop or how much they spend. The more points a member accumulates, the faster they are able to unlock new membership tiers and enticing higher-level discounts - including 7% off for Gold members and 10% off for Platinum members. Even after reaching their travel destination, members continue to receive benefits to help them travel well, tailored specifically to their tier level. With savings on car rentals from Avis and SIXT and additional Red By Dufry points when booking hotels on HotelsCombined, it pays to be loyal at Hudson. Ready To Start Adventuring With Red By Dufry? Sign Up Today For A World Of Opportunity

Signing up is simple, easy, and free. Start earning points and get must-have products for less by signing up in-store or by visiting https://sso.dufry.com/register. To celebrate the launch of Red By Dufry in Hudson stores, new members will receive a sign-up offer of up to 50% off a single purchase through a digital scratch-off and have a chance to win a 7-day Caribbean Cruise. Detailed Terms & Conditions of the loyalty program and launch offers are available at https://www.redbydufry.com/en/terms.html and https://hudson.actv8technologies.com/terms.html. *Discount excludes magazines, newspapers, alcohol, and tobacco, as well as Apple, Beats, and Bose electronics. May not be combined with other product promotions or offers.

About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. For further information, please contact: Hudson Media Contact

Cindi Buckwalter

VP of Corporate Communications

communications@hudsongroup.com

End of Media Release

