Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it commenced mobilization of crews and equipment for its upcoming drill season at the Herbert Gold project in SE Alaska. The Company has received all permits and all other regulatory approvals to proceed this season. NASCO Industrial Services and Supply ("NISS") has been engaged to drill up to 30,000 feet of diamond drill core on the Company's Herbert gold project.

The upcoming fully funded drill program, expected to start this month, will test multiple targets from up to three platforms. The Company intends to test the main mineralized structures at depths beyond 500m, while at the same time, penetrating additional structures at shallower levels and along strike. The vein structures and mineralization show no signs of diminishing with depth, therefore the Company's geological team has recommended that further exploration drilling be extended to the deeper regions of the quartz veins.

Besides drilling the deeper portions of the Goat, Main, and Deep Trench veins, one of the Company's planned drill sites will test the eastern extension of the Deep Trench, the Floyd and the Elusive Structure, which remains virtually unexplored to date.

The main purpose of the 2022 drilling is:

Demonstrate that the veins are well mineralized to depths extending two to three times deeper where the resources have been established, and

Continue to test numerous eastward extensions of the known veins

Ian Klassen, the Company's CEO, remarked, "We are really looking forward to this upcoming drill season. Every indication we have is that mineralization will extend to depth within the Herbert gold project. We are laser focused in our efforts to expand the Herbert's high grade resource during the 2022 program."

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t Au (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t Au (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t Ag (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

The resource assumes underground mining techniques, a gold price of $1,300 and are reported at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. Composites were capped at 125 gpt. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources requires assumptions that are believed to be reasonable and may be materially affected by environmental permitting, legal, title, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant issues.

